Finally music lessons that make sense for 2020
Creative Xchange - Supporting Local Musicians
Creative Xchange, a music booking platform, revolutionizes music training by having users learn from well-known performers online.
Our goal is to eliminate uncertainty from the lives of artists by leveraging technology and connecting them to customers who want to engage their services.”DALLAS, TEXAS, US, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nature of work is changing. The “gig economy” can now be applied to almost all industries and much of the workforce. The term originated in 2008 and refers to a free-market system where temporary positions are the norm and independent workers are often recruited by organizations for short-term contracts. The question is, what about the original gig workers, the musicians? In the music industry, the gig-economy is at its most prevalent and has been for as long as we can remember. As such, has the market truly evolved in that specific industry? The answer is clear. Musicians still function in a market which is opaque to those who do not operate within it, and even to those who do. As a result, professional musicians have very little insight into what the future may hold for them, or how their success may blossom. There has been a steady rise in the number of apps centered around music consumption, but most of them have not fundamentally changed the plight of the musician. So, despite the rise in revenue for the music industry, the individual artist has gained very little. This is what Creative Xchange seeks to change.
— Sarthak Patnaik, CEO of Creative Xchange
Creative Xchange serves as a platform where musicians and people seeking their services can transact in a transparent market. It has brought about a welcome change in the industry in various ways, including playing live gigs where artists on Creative Xchange can earn a monthly income equivalent to what would require 4,000,000 plays on a streaming app. What does that income mean for an artist? It could mean freedom from that extra night shift, being able to distribute a better-produced record, or simply having more time to pursue the craft which they so passionately love.
How does Creative Xchange benefit musicians and learners alike in 2020 and in the future?
A few months ago, when live bookings dwindled, Creative Xchange rapidly provisioned an alternative source of income for artists in the form of online music lessons. Sarthak Patnaik, CEO of Creative Xchange, says “Our goal is to eliminate uncertainty from the lives of artists by leveraging technology and connecting them to customers who want to engage their services.”
The company has accomplished this with the “Learn with Creative Xchange” offering where musicians affected by cancellations are able to quickly transition to the online coaching portal. This means that they can retain their income by sharing their passion for music with others.
Who do users learn from?
There are many notable musicians who offer classes through Creative Xchange and who have the expertise to share a wealth of music knowledge. One of these individuals, Frank Simes, a guitarist extraordinaire who has toured with and been the Music Director for notable rock acts like The Who, Mick Jagger, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, and Rod Stewart, says: “I have always wanted to share my knowledge, rich experience, and insights about multiple facets of music performance with students from around the globe. I am excited about my master classes through Creative Xchange.”
Mike Leasure, another exemplary musician, is currently the drummer of Walter Trout band and has in the past played with Philip Sayce and the Edgar Winter Group. He says, “After spending a few minutes online, I was all set to start teaching my craft to students literally anywhere around the world. A day later, I had two students already signed up for my class. In an industry which has challenges adopting new technology, Creative Xchange has made it simple, fun and affordable.”
Though the format might change as live gigs are slowly coming back, Creative Xchange is positioned to play a central role in organizing this talented and passionate musician workforce. Sarthak says “We are on a mission to democratize access to musicians and ensure that they thrive in the new normal. Our technology and platform help them be local where they care about and global when they need to be.”
