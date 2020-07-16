Draeger Supplies Ventilators to COVID-19 Hotspots and Beyond Through ICON Emergency Program

Company delivered mechanical ventilators to NYC hospitals and other area hospitals at pandemic’s peak, and continues to supply technology where it is most needed

/EIN News/ -- Telford, Pa., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because mechanical ventilation is critical in the care of COVID-19 patients, Draeger leveraged its Intensive Care On-line Network (ICON) emergency program to supply 20 mechanical ventilators to metro New York City and other hard hit area hospitals during the city’s COVID-19 peak crisis and continues to deliver ventilators to emerging pandemic hot spots in support of healthcare providers and their patients.

The ICON Critical Care Resource Center offers all Draeger ventilation customers access to online continuing education and a real-time support system staffed 24/7 by clinicians. This enables Draeger to provide an elite level of clinical education and support that reaches new heights in customer satisfaction.

“Through the ICON program we have a mechanical ventilation resource immediately available to distressed facilities at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis,” said President and CEO for Draeger in North America, Lothar Thielen. “We were there to help hospitals located in the initial pandemic hot spots, are currently working with hospitals in areas where infections are surging, and, at the same time, are preparing resources to address potential future outbreaks in the months ahead.”

ICON is staffed with a multidisciplinary group including intensive care physicians, pulmonologists, critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, respiratory care practitioners and information technology specialists. ICON staff members have advanced training for Draeger Respiratory, Neonatal and Anesthesia products.

For more information on ICON, contact 1-800-554-1312 or Ed Coombs at Draeger at Edwin.coombs@draeger.com.

Draeger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Draeger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Draeger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

