Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to evolve in the WHO African Region since it was first detected in Algeria on 25 February 2020. Since our last External Situation Report 19 issued on 8 July 2020, a total of 108 098 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (a 27% increase) was reported from 45 countries from 8 to 14 July 2020. Of the 108 098 reported new cases, the majority, 76% (82 437), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. South Africa is now the eighth most affected country globally, with its cumulative number of cases (298 292) exceeding that for the United Kingdom (290 137) and Iran (Islamic Republic of) (259 652), which previously reported the highest numbers and are now in the ninth and tenth position, respectively. On 11 July 2020, the WHO African Region and South Africa recorded their highest daily case counts of 17 232 and 12 349, respectively.

