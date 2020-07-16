Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,346 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region

WHO Regional Office for Africa Download logo

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to evolve in the WHO African Region since it was first detected in Algeria on 25 February 2020. Since our last External Situation Report 19 issued on 8 July 2020, a total of 108 098 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (a 27% increase) was reported from 45 countries from 8 to 14 July 2020. Of the 108 098 reported new cases, the majority, 76% (82 437), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. South Africa is now the eighth most affected country globally, with its cumulative number of cases (298 292) exceeding that for the United Kingdom (290 137) and Iran (Islamic Republic of) (259 652), which previously reported the highest numbers and are now in the ninth and tenth position, respectively. On 11 July 2020, the WHO African Region and South Africa recorded their highest daily case counts of 17 232 and 12 349, respectively.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Zz3u2v

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.