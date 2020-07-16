Caroline Kalmanovitch Speaks Out on Health and Wellness
Expert Caroline Kalmanovitch recently shared her “no-nonsense” approach to health and wellness in a recent interviewLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent one-on-one interview with Thrive Global, Caroline Kalmanovitch spoke about her career in fitness and nutrition.
Caroline Kalmanovitch has been a personal trainer and nutrition coach for the past 15 years. She holds a degree in Kinesiology.
In her interview, Caroline Kalmanovitch spoke about how she takes a “no-nonsense” approach when it comes to her career, creating personal health plans for her clients and motivating them through their sessions.
Mrs. Kalmanovitch also shared that she achieves a healthy work-life balance by setting aside at least an hour a day aside just for herself and her interests and hobbies.
She further explained what success means to her.
“For me, success is helping as many clients as possible and setting up a health and fitness plan that they will use for the rest of their lives,” said Caroline Kalmanovitch.
“A lot of people don’t take their fitness and nutrition seriously, but these aspects play a key role in fighting off illnesses and there is even evidence to suggest that by exercising and eating right, you can fight off diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers.”
For more information, please visit https://medium.com/@CarolineKalmanovitch.
About Caroline Kalmanovitch
With 15 years of experience, Caroline Kalmanovitch is a certified personal trainer and fitness coach from London, England. She works to ensure her clients have personal health plans that are right for them, according to their medical history and bone structure. In addition, Mrs. Kalmanovitch grew up as a student athlete, playing cricket and lacrosse, and was a dedicated member of the rowing club and participated extensively in track and field, which earned her a scholarship.
She holds a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology.
Caroline Kalmanovitch
Fitness Coach
