TrueCommerce Announces Purchasing Integration for Sage X3

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced its enhanced purchasing integration for Sage X3 . The new solution helps organizations seamlessly connect and integrate core business documents with their vendor community.

“The updated solution opens new unified commerce channels for Sage X3 users,” said TrueCommerce president, Ross Elliott. “This set of new integrated transactions will help Sage X3 users increase collaboration and visibility with their supplier community. It opens the door to new omnichannel opportunities, which is especially important for businesses right now.”

The TrueCommerce Purchasing Integration with Sage X3 includes the ability to:

Send outbound purchase orders to vendors

Receive inbound order acknowledgments to update purchase orders with the order status at the header and line level

Create receipts based on inbound ASNs from a vendor

Create invoices and verify the invoice quantity and price against the purchase order

Additionally, the TrueCommerce Sage X3 integration already offers a wide range of sales and warehouse integrated documents

"TrueCommerce's new integration with Sage will help their joint customers automate the intersection of order management and financial management,” says Jordan Jewell, Research Manager for IDC’s Digital Commerce program. “Savvy organizations know that they need to build tight integration between all applications that handle customer orders, in order to provide excellent commerce experiences."

"We’re excited that Sage customers will benefit from an offering that harnesses technology to make it a true enabler of their success,” said Nancy Teixeira, Sage’s VP for North America Partner Strategy & Sales. “As customers recover or even reinvent themselves for the new business environment, we’re proud to provide the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency that is crucial at a time like this.”

The TrueCommerce Sage X3 integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce handles the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

