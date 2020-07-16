Educational Posters Available to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

NSF International’s new Protect Yourself, Protect Others posters available in five languages to encourage personal behaviors that may prevent the spread of SARS-Cov-2

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., U.S., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global public health organization NSF International is offering small businesses, community centers, apartment complexes and other facilities free posters to encourage personal behaviors that may prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2). The educational posters were developed by NSF International based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Whether it’s social distancing, wearing a face-covering or mask, washing your hands or staying away from others when sick, individual actions are the best way to minimize virus transmission and care for your community and neighbors as well as yourself,” said Paul Medeiros, Managing Director of NSF International’s Consulting and Technical Services group.

NSF’s Protect Yourself, Protect Others poster series is available at no cost and comes in multiple languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese). The posters highlight the importance of personal behaviors in protecting others. Poster topics include:

Proper handwashing techniques

Social distancing

Elevator etiquette

Wearing face masks

What to do if you start feeling sick in public

According to the CDC, COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and are unaware they are infected. So, even if you feel well or are not concerned about getting the virus, it's important to take the preventive measures featured in the NSF poster series to protect the people around you and show them respect and care.

Download the posters for use in businesses, community centers, places of worship – anywhere you want to encourage people to take action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

Thomas Frey, APR NSF International +1 734 214 6242 tfrey@nsf.org