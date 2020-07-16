MightyHive Launches Global Data Practice

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading data and digital media consultancy MightyHive today announced the launch of its global data practice to help organizations better understand their customers and make informed decisions across their businesses with machine-learning (ML) technologies that drive the effective and sustainable use of connected first-party data and analytics.



Eighty-seven percent of marketers consider data their organizations’ most underutilized asset , yet according to Forrester, more than half of marketers still feel overwhelmed by the incoming data. In order to make data-driven marketing a reality, marketers need data experts to guide their strategy while effectively navigating a changing privacy landscape. This includes new regulations and technological changes that affect browser cookies and mobile advertiser IDs. The risks of not using or misusing data can be detrimental to a business, as 52% of Americans have decided not to use a product or service because of privacy concerns .

“Data is the vital connective tissue that drives personalization at scale and makes good creative even more powerful,” said Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairperson of S4Capital. “As the leading tech-led new age marketing services company, launching the MightyHive data practice is a natural step in our evolution.”

MightyHive has already sustained positive results from privacy-first data strategies for international brands like Electrolux, Pandora Jewelry and Mondelēz International. A key example of this was MightyHive’s work in helping Mondelēz International create a Media Data Spine, a scaled repository to analyze media data for Mondelēz marketing teams across the globe, which has spearheaded advanced personalization-at-scale and closed-loop sales measurement with retailers such as Target.

“MightyHive has been instrumental in helping Mondelēz lead a digital renaissance in the CPG industry,” said Jon Halvorson, VP global media, digital & data at Mondelēz International. “The MightyHive data team has been by my side as we’ve architected advanced data environments and future-proofed our measurement systems.”



The MightyHive data practice has achieved certifications for Google, Amazon and Salesforce marketing clouds. MightyHive is the only global company that has both Google Marketing Platform (GMP) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) certifications with specializations across Cloud Identity and Security Expertise.

The MightyHive data practice, globally helmed by Tyler Pietz, senior vice president, global data , is a natural addition to its media consulting services. MightyHive has been steadily building upon its existing data and analytics expertise, including its deep understanding of ML and artificial intelligence (AI) through strategic mergers and calculated hires. Within the past year, the company has merged with Digodat , ConversionWorks , and MightyHive Korea , which has grown its regional presence in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The MightyHive data practice is globally available to clients with teams and support available locally and across regions.

In addition to welcoming the merged companies’ teams, noteworthy recently appointed talent includes Julien Coquet , Sayf Sharif and Toby McAra . The global data practice team has deep competency in analytics, as well as the change-maker mindset required to drive digital transformation and fill the data and analytics services gap.

“Data impacts every aspect of the customer experience – not just marketing – but it can still be overwhelming and confusing,” said Pete Kim, CEO and co-founder of MightyHive. “With the launch of the global data practice, MightyHive helps brands break down data silos within their company to more effectively intertwine data with media and creative for more compelling customer experiences and maximum returns.”

