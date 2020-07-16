Puppet Secures $40 Million in New Funding

Financing provides added fuel to accelerate company growth

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced it has secured $40 million in financing from funds managed by BlackRock. The new funding will support Puppet’s growth as it continues to scale operations and build out its product portfolio of infrastructure automation solutions.



“Puppet’s technology runs some of the world’s most critical businesses in the most demanding environments, from financial services to government agencies,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, Puppet CEO. “This new capital will allow us to accelerate our go-to-market efforts and further fuel our innovation investments -- from extending the power of Puppet Enterprise in the areas of continuous automation, compliance and patching to our newly-launched event-driven automation solution Relay, built to extend Puppet’s expertise into cloud-native and API-driven environments.”

Now, more than ever, businesses are under pressure to increase efficiency and deliver more value from IT investments, while taking advantage of new cloud-native technologies. An O’Reilly survey found that nearly 70 percent of organizations have either adopted or at least have begun to adopt cloud-native infrastructure.

However, infrastructure management is becoming increasingly complex and IT teams are struggling to keep up with the demand created by the proliferation of tools and technologies needed for these hybrid cloud environments. Puppet connects the dots across the enterprise, enabling Global 5000 customers to contain costs, drive efficiency and ensure business continuity without turning their backs on innovation. The adoption of automation to help streamline infrastructure management is on the rise. According to Gartner, by 2023, 60% of organizations will use infrastructure automation tools as part of their DevOps toolchains, improving application deployment efficiency by 25%.

"Puppet is a leader in infrastructure automation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Covid-19 has pulled forward demand for the Company’s technology, which has become more critical than ever," said John Doyle, BlackRock Director. “We look forward to partnering with Puppet as they lead the industry through this next wave of growth.”

