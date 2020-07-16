Rogers for Business introduces new work from home solutions

/EIN News/ -- Solutions for Canadian businesses provide office-level connectivity and security for employees working from home – to complement home internet connections



New survey found almost half of working Canadians not comfortable returning to their office right now

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers for Business announced two new work from home solutions in support of Canadian businesses that need to enable employees working from home: Business Internet at Home, and Secure Remote Worker. These work from home solutions offer business owners the ability to provide separate and secure business-grade internet connectivity for their employees, so they can collaborate as easily and securely as they do at the office.

“Canadian businesses have told us they want to enable productivity at home, while feeling confident about data security on employee home networks,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “Rogers for Business now offers Canadian businesses the ability to offer solutions to complement an employee’s home internet that will enhance productivity, security, and encourage digital collaboration for at home workers.”

A recent Rogers survey conducted by Angus Reid Group, found that 73% of Canadian businesses with 150+ employees will be working more from home. At the same time 45% of working Canadians are not comfortable returning to their workplace or office at this time. In addition, more than half of Canadians have experienced cybercrime, according to the Cybersecure Policy Exchange at Ryerson Universityi.

Enabling businesses with Rogers Business Internet at Home

With Rogers Business Internet at Home, employees get a dedicated business connection separate from their home network that also helps block access to websites that launch malware. Employees can connect to their business applications without competing for bandwidth in their households, optimizing the work from home experience.

Providing secure work from home solutions for a remote workforce

Rogers Secure Remote Worker also helps protect a company’s data and devices while giving employees the flexibility to work safely from home, or even at the cottage. This solution securely connects employees’ devices to the company network through a cloud-based VPN, turning any residential Wi-Fi network into an extension of the company LAN. Businesses can also apply company security policies to restrict access to their network.

Both of these work from home solutions are supported by 24/7 technical service and support, and have plug-and-play, contact free installation.

Rogers work from home solutions are available for businesses to take advantage of today. For more information click here .

Helping businesses stay productive and connected

Rogers for Business is continuing to help small businesses implement free and affordable technologies to stay productive and connected through September 30, 2020. Details, as well as other relevant technology solutions can be found here .

About the surveys

Rogers commissioned The Angus Reid Group to conduct two surveys:

Business to Business Survey: the survey was conducted online from May 22-26, 2020 with a sample of 504 Canadian businesses. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 4.4 per cent 19 times out of 20.

Consumer Survey: The survey was conducted online from June 27-29, 2020 with a sample of 1,1171 Canadian adults who are employed. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About The Angus Reid Group

Angus Reid is Canada’s most well-known and respected name in opinion and market research data. Offering a variety of research solutions to businesses, brands, governments, not-for-profit organizations and more, the Angus Reid Global team connects technologies and people to derive powerful insights that inform important business decisions.

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com , 647-747-5118