AMD Promotes Methodology Architect Alex Starr to Corporate Fellow

— Starr achieves highest technical level at AMD —

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the appointment of methodology architect Alex Starr to AMD Corporate Fellow. The appointment recognizes Starr for his outstanding technical leadership and contributions pioneering advanced emulation methodologies that have accelerated product validation processes, reduced time to market and improved the overall quality of AMD products.



“Alex played a significant role placing AMD at the forefront of hardware emulation and virtual platform technology,” said Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president of Technology and Engineering at AMD. “The strategies and methodologies developed under his leadership have been adopted across all of AMD and are a defining marker in our company’s culture of innovation. As a result of Alex and the team’s efforts, we have significantly reduced silicon bring-up time and silicon revisions, enabling AMD to consistently bring our leadership products to market faster.”

Starr, an AMD veteran of nearly 15 years, is an esteemed leader in verification methodologies for CPU and GPU processors and complex SoCs. His deep industry experience and innovations have enabled AMD to continue executing on its technology roadmap and enhancing its competitive position within the industry.

Promotion to AMD Fellow is an honor bestowed to the most accomplished innovators. AMD Corporate Fellows are appointed after a rigorous review process that assesses not only specific technical contributions to the company, but also involvement in the industry at large, mentoring of others and improving the long-term strategic position of the company. Currently, only seven engineers at AMD hold the title of Corporate Fellow.

