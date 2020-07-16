Ultimus Names Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial executive and business professional Michael K. Neborak accepts position

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce that seasoned financial executive Michael K. Neborak joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Neborak most recently served as EVP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at First Data Corporation.



As CFO at Ultimus, Neborak is responsible for managing the organization’s financial operations, overseeing capital allocation and capital markets activities, driving cash flow performance, managing relationships with investors, debt holders and rating agencies, assessing risks and opportunities, and leading teams from both finance and corporate accounting. He brings an extensive background in the financial services industry and possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in accounting, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, finance transformation, investor relations, SEC reporting, financial planning and analysis, and treasury.

“Michael’s extensive background with growth companies, as well as his depth of knowledge in the financial services industry will be instrumental as we continue to focus on scalability,” said Gary Tenkman , Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus. “His past accomplishments have demonstrated his skill for inspiring financial teams under his watch, and for helping firms transform and progress to meet overall strategic goals. We are very pleased to welcome Michael to the Ultimus executive team.”

“In searching for a new role, I had three goals in mind that included joining a company where I could help create value, continue to work in a dynamic industry, and collaborate in a true team environment,” said Neborak. “In the end, Ultimus fulfilled those requirements and more, and I’m confident that with the professional teams in place across the firm we can execute on established plans to drive consistent growth. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and continuing to build on their success.”

Neborak has worked in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. He previously served in many executive and CFO roles throughout his career including with First Data Corporation, Willis Group Holdings plc, MSCI Inc., and Citigroup Alternative Investments. He also worked at Solomon Smith Barney in the Investment Banking Division in increasing roles of responsibility, and began his career at Arthur Andersen & Co. Neborak earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lafayette College and an MBA from New York University.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

