LPL Financial Bringing Its Clients Together Virtually for Annual Focus Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, RIA custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that the firm’s annual Focus conference will now be held virtually from Aug. 19 to 21. Originally scheduled to take place from July 19 to 22 in Chicago, the firm changed the format out of concern for the health and safety of attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new digital format makes it possible for advisors and institutional clients to experience LPL’s signature annual conference, a premier event in the financial services industry, with a record 7,000 advisors, staff, employees and sponsors in attendance at last year’s event.



“Since we can’t bring our advisors to Focus this year, we are bringing Focus to them,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “We look forward to engaging with LPL clients through a digital experience, developed with insights from some of the top technology companies globally, as well as feedback from our advisors on what they want to hear. Our commitment to our advisors and institutional clients is unwavering, and we look forward to the innovation, collaboration and community building that is so valued by LPL clients and our home office staff during Focus.”

Registration is now open for LPL clients. Daily general sessions will be delivered virtually and feature LPL executive leadership discussing the future of the business and the industry, as well as keynote speakers Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell. Breakout sessions hosted by LPL and sponsors can also be streamed daily, and will cover topics rated most important by attendees.

This year’s event includes features that enable real-time engagement, including Q&A, live chat and gamification experiences. The digital square, which typically serves as a centerpiece to the conference’s expo space, will become a truly digital experience. The square will offer access to home office and sponsor booths staffed by representatives who can engage with attendees in real time and provide tech demos to further connect clients to capabilities that can help them efficiently manage their practices and serve their clients. Additionally, LPL clients will be able to engage directly with each other in networking rooms designed to connect advisors and institutional clients across the country.

New this year, the virtual format creates the opportunity for support staff to attend, with a unique content track being developed to suit their specific needs and interests. In addition, the event is entirely free for all clients.

