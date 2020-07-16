Allied Electronics & Automation Adds New Product Lines From RichTech, StarTech.com, Schmersal, Klüber Lubrication and OKDo

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continuous expansion of its range of ready-to-ship products, Allied Electronics & Automation is adding product lines from RichTech , StarTech.com , Schmersal , Klüber Lubrication and OkDo to its already extensive lineup of more than 450 world-class suppliers. These additions will enhance Allied’s offering in the areas of automated thermal imaging technology, IoT development boards, safety products, switching systems, specialty networking components and industrial lubricants.

With more than 3.5 million products available online, Allied provides solutions for engineers, designers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet managers, and independent operators – and is committed to sourcing and delivering products when and where customers need them.

Richtech provides cutting-edge machine vision, motion tracking, multi-touch display, VR/AR, and thermal imaging solutions to customers in more than 120 countries around the world.



provides cutting-edge machine vision, motion tracking, multi-touch display, VR/AR, and thermal imaging solutions to customers in more than 120 countries around the world. StarTech.com is an ISO 9001:2000-registered manufacturer of hard-to-find connectivity, office and computer products, including A/V components, cables, racks, server management switches, docking stations, display adapters and ergonomic furniture.



is an ISO 9001:2000-registered manufacturer of hard-to-find connectivity, office and computer products, including A/V components, cables, racks, server management switches, docking stations, display adapters and ergonomic furniture. Schmersal provides the largest range of safety switching appliances and systems in the world for the protection of human life and machines. Their comprehensive range of products includes safety switches, solenoid interlocks, emergency stop switches, security sensors, safety mats with safety function, photoelectric light barriers, and end switches.



provides the largest range of safety switching appliances and systems in the world for the protection of human life and machines. Their comprehensive range of products includes safety switches, solenoid interlocks, emergency stop switches, security sensors, safety mats with safety function, photoelectric light barriers, and end switches. Klüber Lubrication is one of the world's leading manufacturers of specialty lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets. During its 90-year history, Klüber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, thorough consultation and extensive services, earning it an excellent reputation in the market.



is one of the world's leading manufacturers of specialty lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets. During its 90-year history, Klüber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, thorough consultation and extensive services, earning it an excellent reputation in the market. OKDo is a global technology business specializing single board computing (SBC) and Internet of Things (IoT) products, solutions and ideas that inspire and enable innovation.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .