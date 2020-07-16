/EIN News/ -- PR N°: C2963C

STMicroelectronics makes acquisitions to further strengthen the wireless connectivity capabilities of STM32 microcontrollers

Acquisitions extend ST connectivity solutions offer to Narrow Band Cellular and

Ultra-Wide Band technologies

Geneva, Switzerland, July 16, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced the signing of two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro. After closing of the two transactions, subject to customary regulatory approvals, ST will further strengthen its offer for wireless connectivity and, in particular, the roadmap for its STM32 microcontrollers and secure MCUs.

BeSpoon, based in Le Bourget du Lac, France, is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2010 and specialized in Ultra Wide Band (UWB) communications technology. Their technology enables secure real-time indoor location with centimeter accuracy in environments under adverse conditions. The integration of this key secure positioning technology in the STM32 product portfolio will enable developers of IoT, automotive and mobile communication applications to provide services such as secure access, and precise indoor & outdoor mapping. ST will acquire BeSpoon from its majority shareholder, TRUMPF, and from its founders. In parallel with the transaction, ST and TRUMPF will enter into a strategic partnership for UWB tracking technology.

Riot Micro, based in Vancouver, Canada, designs cellular IoT solutions by applying proven design techniques from Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi to LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT to optimize system cost and power. The integration of cellular communication capabilities into the STM32 portfolio will strengthen ST’s offer for customers developing applications such as asset tracking, metering, and fleet management services.

The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“At ST we work to offer our customers the products and solutions they need in order to address their opportunities and challenges. Cellular IoT and UWB technologies are key wireless connectivity solutions that will enable a next wave of IoT connected objects and innovative applications," said Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, at STMicroelectronics. "These acquisitions complement ST’s existing wireless microcontroller offer which includes Bluetooth 5.0 and IEEE 802.15.4 communication protocols as well as the world’s first LoRa®-enabled System-on-Chip. Wireless microcontrollers are part of our STM32 product offer of over 1000 different devices and with over six billion parts shipped to customers. With these acquisitions, we will address all wireless IoT communication protocols.”

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events, and are based on assumptions, subject to risk and uncertainties, and subject to change at any time. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the possibility that the transaction may not be consummated, including as a result of any of the conditions precedent; the risk that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; difficulties in retaining employees following the acquisition; difficulties in expanding facilities and transferring IP and know-how; diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our business; and the impact of competition and other risk factors relating to our industry and business as detailed from time to time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

