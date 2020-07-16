Synaptics Announces Industry’s Most Advanced Video Interface ICs for Docking Stations and Protocol Converters

Ultra-Low Power, High-Performance Family Significantly Upgrades the Work-from-Home User Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), today announced its Cayenne family of USB-C-based video interface solutions, the industry's first to incorporate the latest HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 standards, integrating several components into a single-chip which lowers overall system costs for OEMs. Coupled with its ultra-low power consumption (<1W) that eliminates the need for cooling hardware, Cayenne enables smaller form factor industrial designs for emerging travel docks, dongles, video-hubs and protocol converters.



Cayenne’s high-bandwidth video performance delivers further benefits to consumers with future-proof support for 8K and 10K displays, and backward compatibility to support existing 4K and older displays. The Cayenne family supports all the video (DP1.4) and data (USB3.1 Gen2) modes of USB-C Alt-Mode that are integrated into the latest Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm CPU powered notebooks, tablets, and smartphones.

“Our industry-first Cayenne video interface family is generating tremendous interest in the market due to its ultra-low power consumption that is almost half of competitive HDMI 2.1 solutions and its high level of integration enables lower cost and smaller industrial designs,” said Saleel Awsare, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Division at Synaptics. “USB-C Alt-mode has been the fastest growing video market segment over the past year, out-selling all other USB-C video solutions, and our customers are very eager to be first-to-market with Cayenne.”

“Synaptics has enabled Cable Matters to lower our costs while providing a fully integrated HDMI 2.1 based USB-C Alt-Mode devices that will get us to market faster,” said Jeff Jiang president and CEO at Cable Matters. “Synaptics’ expertise in the video interface market and track record of producing high quality, interoperable solutions are key reasons we chose Cayenne for our USB-C dongle and docking station products that are scheduled to hit retail shelves before the end of the year.”

Cayenne Key Benefits and Specifications:

Supports DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 standards

High bandwidth video – including dynamic HDR and gaming features for consumer and gaming displays, with future-proof support for 8K and 10K displays

Low cost solution – USB de-mux and CC/PD integration substantially reduces the system level bill-of-material costs

Ultra-low power consumption – enables energy efficient/low thermal design for the bus powered accessories and small form factor industrial designs

Advanced security – built-in HW/FW device security and HDCP v1.x/v2.3 content protection compliant with industry standards

Universal – works with any host with USB-C connector that supports video and data. Compatible with DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 sources.

Availability:

The Cayenne family is sampling today at select customers. The VMM6xxx series is designed for protocol converters and the VMM8xxx series is for docking stations, video hubs and dongles. Contact your local Synaptics sales representative for more information or review Synaptics’ entire video interface portfolio at synaptics.com.

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of human interface solutions, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA ) www.synaptics.com .

Join Synaptics on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

ConnectSmart, Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.