Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million or $0.90 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019.  Net income rose by 4% for the quarter while diluted earnings per share rose by 2%.  For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income increased by 8% to $5.1 million from $4.7 million in the comparable period in 2019.  For the six months ended June 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $1.81 from $1.69, an increase of 7%.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton continued to perform well as we strove to serve our customers while protecting them and our tireless staff from COVID-19. There remains significant uncertainty about the strength of the economy and the potential risks in our loan portfolio, so we have added meaningfully to our allowance for loan and lease losses.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income experienced a slight decline to $2.9 million from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2% from the same period of 2019.  Wealth management services contributed 95% of non-interest income in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. 
  • Loans increased by 25% to $420 million compared to June 30, 2019, and were up 15% compared to December 31, 2019.
  • We ended the second quarter with $46 million in loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act, assisting our small business clients to cover payrolls and other essential costs during this pandemic period.
  • In the second quarter, our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) increased by $411 thousand, a 12% increase from quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a 17% increase from the same quarter in 2019.
  • Total deposits grew 28% since June 30, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans.  Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology.  As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly smaller than typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.13%.  That represents a decrease of 25 basis points from the 3.38% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a decline of 22 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Cost of funds decreased to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2020 from 0.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate. 
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton.  Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at June 30, 2020, up from $0 in the same quarter a year ago. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans.  Truxton had $8 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and $2 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. 
  • Allowance for loan losses was $4.0 million, $3.6 million, and $3.4 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.  For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.95%, and 1.02%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $46 million of PPP loans.
  • Tax expense increased by 11% from the March 31, 2020 quarter but decreased by 9% from the June 30, 2019 quarter. 
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong.  Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.82% at June 30, 2020, 11.21% at March 31, 2020, and 11.44% at June 30, 2019.  The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the quarter was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the quarter, which was largely driven by the PPP loans.  Book value per common share was $24.41, $23.19, and $22.47 for June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.  During the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.06 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. 

Investor Relations 
Andrew May 
615-515-1707 
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com 		Media Relations
Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1714
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com
   
   




Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30,
2020*		 March 31,
2020*		 June 30,
2019*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 10,831   $ 6,863   $ 7,951  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   69,772     7,964     12,712  
Federal funds sold   8,559     2,038     253  
Cash and cash equivalents   89,162     16,865     20,916  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   4,683     4,659     12,288  
Securities available for sale   137,372     122,112     102,304  
       
Gross loans   373,263     378,512     335,639  
Allowance for loan losses   (4,003 )   (3,592 )   (3,411 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   46,639     -     -  
Net loans   415,899     374,920     332,228  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,079     10,026     9,864  
Restricted equity securities   2,695     2,606     2,588  
Premises and equipment, net   454     376     354  
Accrued interest receivable   2,447     1,865     1,817  
Deferred tax asset, net   -     802     321  
Mortgage loans held for sale,et   -     560     480  
Other assets   7,808     6,767     4,648  
       
Total assets $ 670,599   $ 541,558   $ 487,808  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 158,062   $ 120,269   $ 104,475  
Interest bearing   354,346     309,031     296,549  
Total deposits   512,408     429,300     401,024  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   33,036     38,262     18,833  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances   46,639     -     -  
Federal Funds purchased   -     -     -  
Other liabilities   9,303     8,648     5,988  
Total liabilities   601,386     476,210     425,845  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   30,591     30,362     29,066  
Retained earnings   36,971     35,151     32,610  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,651     (166 )   287  
       
Total shareholders' equity   69,213     65,347     61,963  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 670,599   $ 541,557   $ 487,808  
       
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       



   
Truxton Corporation  
Consolidated Statements of Net Income  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                     
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date  
  June 30,
2020*		   March 31,
2020*		   June 30,
2019*		   June 30,
2020*		   June 30,
2019*		  
Non-interest income                    
Wealth management services $ 2,793   $ 2,742   $ 2,783   $ 5,535   $ 5,456  
Service charges on deposit accounts   60     79     74     139     144  
Securities gains (losses), net   0     0     70     0     72  
Bank owned life insurance income   53     54     55     107     109  
Other   34     148     10     182     82  
Total non-interest income   2,940     3,023     2,992     5,963     5,863  
                     
Interest income                    
Loans, including fees $ 4,282   $ 4,177   $ 4,093   $ 8,459   $ 8,014  
Taxable securities   486     534     471     1,020     970  
Tax-exempt securities   245     196     237     441     484  
Interest bearing deposits   54     109     161     163     317  
Federal funds sold   2     14     7     16     12  
Other interest income   34     12     51     46     83  
Total interest income   5,103     5,042     5,020     10,145     9,880  
                     
Interest expense                    
Deposits   371     732     1,041     1,102     2,122  
Short-term borrowings   -     -     9     -     16  
Long-term borrowings   129     91     111     220     233  
Total interest expense   500     823     1,161     1,322     2,371  
                     
Net interest income   4,603     4,219     3,859     8,823     7,509  
                     
Provision for loan losses   418     185     55     603     55  
                     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,185     4,034     3,804     8,220     7,454  
                     
Total revenue, net   7,125     7,057     6,796     14,183     13,317  
                     
Non interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits   2,797     2,928     2,575     5,726     5,367  
Occupancy   222     199     207     422     405  
Furniture and equipment   30     26     27     56     55  
Data processing   290     263     278     552     579  
Wealth management processing fees   130     124     110     254     222  
Advertising and public relations   25     43     20     68     57  
Professional services   156     168     145     324     260  
FDIC insurance assessments   38     15     35     53     70  
Other   215     264     212     479     406  
Total non interest expense   3,903     4,030     3,609     7,934     7,421  
                     
Income before income taxes   3,222     3,027     3,187     6,249     5,896  
                     
Income tax expense   608     550     668     1,159     1,191  
                     
Net income $ 2,614   $ 2,477   $ 2,519   $ 5,090   $ 4,705  
                     
Earnings per share:                    
Basic $ 0.93   $ 0.88   $ 0.92   $ 1.83   $ 1.72  
Diluted $ 0.92   $ 0.87   $ 0.90   $ 1.81   $ 1.69  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.          
           



 
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30,
2020*		 March 31,
2020*		 June 30,
2019*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $0.93 $0.88 $0.92
Diluted $0.92 $0.87 $0.90
Book value per common share $24.41 $23.19 $22.47
Tangible book value per common share $24.41 $23.19 $22.47
Basic weighted average comm shares 2,740,504 2,729,167 2,675,283
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,768,173 2,761,639 2,727,375
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,834,951 2,817,354 2,758,109
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 10.32% 12.07% 12.70%
Average Loans $419,360 $368,017 $339,174
Average earning assets (1) $599,030 $510,649 $470,691
Average total assets $629,800 $538,336 $493,510
Average stockholders' equity $67,204 $65,434 $60,524
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans 2059 0 0
90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0
Total nonperforming loans 2059 0 0
Total nonperforming assets 2059 0 0
Net charge offs (recoveries) 8 2 (2)
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.31% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.55% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95% 0.95% 1.02%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 0.49% NA NA
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 9.82% 11.21% 11.44%
Common equity tier 1 13.61% 13.41% 15.06%
Total risk-based capital 14.49% 14.21% 15.97%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 54.22% 65.74% 54.31%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.67% 1.85% 2.05%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 15.64% 15.22% 16.69%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 15.64% 15.22% 16.69%
Net interest margin 3.13% 3.38% 3.35%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.
 



 
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020*   March 31, 2020*   June 30, 2019*
                       
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                       
Earning Assets                      
 Loans $419,360   3.92 $4,092   $368,017   4.55 $4,159   $339,175   4.81 $4,070
 Loan fees $0   0.19 $194   $0   0.04 $34   $0   0.04 $30
 Loans with fees $419,360   4.11 $4,286   $368,017   4.58 $4,193   $339,175   4.85 $4,100
 Mortgage loans held for sale $87   5.20 $1   $122   3.23 $1   $71   2.99 $1
 Federal funds sold $5,372   0.12 $2   $3,143   1.75 $14   $1,042   2.58 $7
 Deposits with banks $49,551   0.44 $54   $24,224   1.82 $109   $24,747   2.61 $161
 Investment securities - taxable $90,256   2.15 $486   $87,665   2.44 $534   $72,520   2.60 $471
 Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,403   3.86 $245   $26,939   3.93 $196   $33,136   4.27 $237
 Total Earning Assets $599,030   3.46 $5,074   $510,110   4.03 $5,048   $470,691   4.34 $4,977
Non interest earning assets                      
 Allowance for loan losses (3,702 )       (3,411 )       (3,394 )    
 Cash and due from banks $9,025         $9,399         $6,381      
 Premises and equipment $400         $1,728         $1,901      
 Accrued interest receivable $1,989         $1,651         $1,630      
 Other real estate $0         $0         $0      
 Other assets $20,726         $16,829         $16,075      
 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 2,332         2,028         226      
 Total Assets $629,800         $538,334         $493,510      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
 Interest bearing demand $33,084   0.22 $18   $32,868   0.69 $56   $25,935   0.71 $46
 Savings and Money Market $408,757   0.30 $300   $368,211   0.66 $605   $331,800   1.15 $951
 Time deposits - Retail $10,977   1.24 $34   $10,497   1.46 $38   $11,368   1.35 $38
 Time Deposits - Wholesale $2,087   3.72 $19   $5,488   2.38 $32   $7,880   0.31 $6
 Total interest bearing deposits $454,905   0.33 $371   $417,075   0.71 $732   $376,983   1.11 $1,041
 Federal home Loan Bank advances $35,720   1.13 $102   $20,950   1.72 $91   $22,339   1.97 $111
 Other borrowings $32,931   0.33 $27   $1,456   0.04 $0   $2,924   1.27 $9
 Total borrowed funds $68,651   0.74 $129   $22,405   1.61 $91   $25,263   1.89 $120
 Total interest bearing liabilities $523,556   0.38 $500   $439,480   0.75 $823   $402,246   1.16 $1,161
Net interest rate spread   3.08 $4,574     3.28 $4,225     3.18 $3,816
 Non-interest bearing deposits $31,315         $27,470         $27,424      
 Other liabilities $7,725         $5,938         $3,315      
 Stockholder's equity $67,204         $64,434         $60,524      
 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $629,800         $538,323         $493,509      
Cost of funds   0.36       0.71       1.08  
Net interest margin   3.13       3.38       3.35  
                       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
                       



 
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                 
  Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020*     June 30, 2019*
                 
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                 
Earning Assets                
 Loans $393,688   4.21 $8,251     $336,014   4.79 $7,987
 Loan fees $0   0.12 $228     $0   0.03 $48
 Loans with fees $393,688   4.33 $8,479     $336,014   4.82 $8,035
 Mortgage loans held for sale $105   4.05 $2     $69   2.24 $1
 Federal funds sold $4,258   0.73 $16     $947   2.53 $12
 Deposits with banks $37,157   0.88 $163     $24,480   2.61 $317
 Investment securities - taxable $88,960   2.29 $1,020     $74,959   2.59 $969
 Investment securities - tax-exempt $30,671   3.89 $441     $33,843   3.86 $484
 Total Earning Assets $554,839   3.72 $10,121     $470,312   4.28 $9,818
Non interest earning assets                
 Allowance for loan losses (3,557 )         (3,375 )    
 Cash and due from banks $8,943           $6,536      
 Premises and equipment $353           $1,396      
 Accrued interest receivable $1,820           $1,609      
 Other real estate $0           $0      
 Other assets $19,489           $15,973      
 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 2,180           (572 )    
 Total Assets $584,068           $491,879      
Interest bearing liabilities                
 Interest bearing demand $32,976   0.45 $74     $26,238   0.83 $108
 Savings and Money Market $388,489   0.05 $905     $335,438   1.16 $1,932
 Time deposits - Retail $10,737   1.35 $72     $11,416   1.24 $70
 Time Deposits - Wholesale $3,788   2.75 $52     $4,580   0.56 $13
 Total interest bearing deposits $435,990   0.51 $1,103     $377,672   1.13 $2,123
 Federal home Loan Bank advances $28,335   1.34 $193     $23,353   1.98 $233
 Other borrowings $17,193   0.32 $27     $2,201   1.47 $16
 Total borrowed funds $45,528   0.96 $220     $25,554   1.94 $249
 Total interest bearing liabilities $481,518   0.55 $1,323     $403,226   1.18 $2,372
Net interest rate spread   3.17 $8,799       3.09 $7,446
 Non-interest bearing deposits $29,393           $26,439      
 Other liabilities $6,833           $3,146      
 Stockholder's equity $66,319           $59,067      
 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $584,063           $491,878      
Cost of funds   0.52         1.11  
Net interest margin   3.24         3.26  
                 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
                       

