National MI Integrates with Cloudvirga

Private mortgage insurer’s integration with end-to-end digital platform enables a streamlined mortgage process for loan officers, mortgage brokers and consumers

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced that it is fully integrated with Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage origination platform for retail and wholesale lenders. Mutual customers now have direct access to National MI’s Rate GPS SM through Cloudvirga’s technology platform.



“National MI is very pleased to be joining forces with Cloudvirga,” said Norm Fitzgerald, National MI’s chief sales officer. “The integration reduces the time from application to closing for loan originators, brokers and consumers. National MI continually strives to help make the mortgage process easier for both lenders and borrowers, and this fits in perfectly with that objective.”

Cloudvirga’s software increases transparency, reduces the time it takes to process and close a loan, and helps reduce loan origination costs.

“We are excited to be able to offer originators a seamless and digital pathway to obtain mortgage insurance information from National MI while they are structuring the most optimal loan for the consumer,” said Kyle Kamrooz, co-founder of Cloudvirga.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

