BisRing Relaunches Newly Designed Interactive Online Platform Dedicated to Real Estate

BisRing Inc. announces the official relaunch of its new and improved bisring.com website

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BisRing Inc. ,The Ultimate Real Estate Network, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its online platform with an elevated design to better reflect the business. The company made user experience the top priority and featured new content in its website relaunch. The new sleek, intuitive interface allows users to navigate and easily search for the expansive directory of real estate related services and products they are interested in.

A big part of the inspiration behind the relaunch is adding features that highly benefit this real estate online platforms users. This newly redesigned and improved portal allows real estate investors, service providers and various businesses to share their wealth of knowledge by writing BisBlogs at absolutely no cost. BisRing is the first in its industry to openly allow its members to write blogs and post them on BisRing website. This new addition by BisRing demonstrates the company’s transparency compared to other similar platforms that control their blog content by only allowing their own writers contribute to their blogs. At bisring.com this content is based on real life experience that is highly beneficial for the investors and home owners, and provides valuable tips and tricks.

BisRing is a collaborative and single online ecosystem dedicated to real estate where users can easily find and get into contact with the resources they need to carry out any of their real estate related tasks.

In honor of the relaunch, BisRing is offering a 2-months free period of their ProBisRinger Gold membership, after which the company will offer a reduced subscription fee of only $9.99 per month. It is important to highlight that there are absolutely no hidden costs or any contracts involved. The service could be unsubscribed any time as the user wishes. Use the Promo code bisring2020 today for additional month FREE. With this relaunch banner advertising capability is available city wide or even across the province for greater visibility.

“We are looking for strategic investors to involve with us at the seed investment stage who could be catalyst for us to achieve the exponential growth and go across Canada and then North America,” advises Akilan Theva, the Founder and CEO of BisRing.

BisRing is the place to find people, services and products from every aspect of the real estate industry. Whether you are a homeowner or a real estate investor, or offering services in the real estate market, BisRing’s network will empower you to carry out your tasks more efficiently and quickly.

BisRing invites home owners and real estate investors to become a BisRinger and enjoy using the absolutely FREE “My Virtual Team” feature which eliminates outdated business cards and phone book. It allows users to create Real Estate related Power Teams of experts in multiple cities, along with being able to rank, write reviews and follow businesses. To learn more about “My Virtual Team”, please visit FAQ page of BisRing’s website.

BisRing invites everyone to explore the newly redesigned real estate online platform at https://www.bisring.com .

About BisRing Inc.

BisRing is a revolutionary network of real estate resources in a single online platform. It connects real estate investors and homeowners with reputable service providers and businesses for long lasting relationship. The company offers unique features for a wide range of businesses such as the option to create Power Teams (My Virtual Team), recommend other businesses, and instantly generate leads to your own businesses, all with an affordable monthly subscription. It is free to become a BisRinger or ProBisRinger Lite. ProBisRinger GOLD is an upgraded version of ProBisRinger Lite where users have access to all the features a BisRinger and ProBisRinger Lite offer along with many added benefits that allow for much wider exposure. In essence, this platform acts as a gateway to the global real estate market.