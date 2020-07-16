Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103208

Trooper Connor Spurr

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 @ 4:58 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 354 Vermont Route 131, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: John J. Pisciotta

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pratt Hill Road, Cavendish, VT

VICTIM: Ronald E. Bates

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Main Street, Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/15/2020 at approximately 4:58 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that had occurred at the Cavendish Transfer Station, located at 354 Vermont Route 131 in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), VT. Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara notified State Police that there was an altercation at the Transfer Station between John J. Pisciotta and Ronald E. Bates.

After an investigation, it was determined that Pisciotta had assaulted Bates with a souvenir baseball bat after an argument ensued over past dealings at the Transfer Station. Pisciotta was later arrested for aggravated assault.

Pisciotta was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on July 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 16, 2020 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.