Bayou City Lab Launches Its Redesigned Website

One of Houston’s rising startups has unveiled a new look for its website with a focus on women and people of color in underserved communities.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bayou City Lab (BCL) announced today that it has redesigned its website.

“The new redesign reflects our vision in developing technology solutions for women and people of color in underserved communities,” said Leslie Wilson, founder and partner for BCL. “We are a black-owned business that strives to work with women and minorities in underserved communities.”

BCL is a startup studio and upcoming microcap venture capital fund founded in 2018. Its mission is to champion the next generation of entrepreneurs by bringing together world-class design and technology talent, big ideas, and investment capital.

BCL, according to Leslie, offers two services, one for people who want to build a product with BCL Studio, where BCL will partner with client to build the product at cost for an agreed-upon equity stake and the other for people who already have a prototype or MVP and are looking for a seed investment through BCL Ventures.

The company’s launching of its redesigned website to reflect its vision in developing technology for women and people of color in underserved communities could prove to have perfect timing. In fact, according to Score (https://www.score.org/blog/state-african-american-owned-businesses), there are more female African-American small business owners than the general population of business owners. In the American small business universe, 27 percent of small businesses are women; among African-American owned companies, 35 percent are women.

The biggest challenges that both women and people of color business owners face are a lack of capital and cash flow, according to Score.

“Our company targets women and people of color in underserved communities,” said Leslie, before adding, “We’re seeking investors for BCL Ventures, which will be the company to fund technology solutions for other women, minorities and people of color needed technology solutions.”

Like BCL, across corporate America, a wave of support is being extended to minority-owned businesses in the wake of continuing protests over racial inequality in areas from law enforcement to investment. From BCL, PepsiCo to Lowe’s and Netflix, corporations are pledging to support Black-owned companies to help address centuries of discrimination.

Since the company was founded, BCL has developed technology solutions for MyMedCred; MyPetCredentials, and upcoming solutions such as Scout Menu, a college scouting platform for NFL prospects; Ruckice, a construction management platform, and upcoming products, Beauty Desert, an UberEats-style solution for Beauty Supplies and NeXt, a platform and app for

About Bayou City Lab

Bayou City Lab (BCL) is a startup studio and design/development shop created for women and minority entrepreneurs and small business owners who are seeking the full lifecycle in launching technology solutions. From the ideation phase to deployment. We provide affordable, world-class technology solutions that allow the business owner to experience not only technology development but strategies around financial modeling, investor decks to product launch strategies.

