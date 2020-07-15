Parliament approves amended 2020 State Budget

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 15 - The Parliament Wednesday in Luanda approved the amended 2020 State Budget with 133 votes in favour, none against and 53 abstentions, thus ­paving the way for its submission back to the House?s specialised committees. ,

This was during a National Assembly videoconference in which the draft budget got the approving votes from the ruling MPLA and opposition FNLA parties, while the abstentions came from UNITA, CASA-CE and PRS.

Drafted on the basis of the crude oil (main Angola’s export) reference price of Usd 33 per barrel, the amended Budget estimates revenues and expenditures of 13.5 billion (Usd 1 is Usd 0,0017).

The just approved amended draft Budget shows a reduction of about 14,9 percent as compared with the initially proposed State Budget estimated at Akz 15.8 billion.