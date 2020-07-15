Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sharonview Federal Credit Union Purchases Two Bank OZK Branches in S.C.

Deal to acquire Hilton Head Island and Bluffton locations expected to close by end of 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, S.C., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, today announced its purchase of two Bank OZK® (Nasdaq: OZK) branches in South Carolina. The deal to acquire the Hilton Head Island and Bluffton locations is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.

After the transaction closes, Sharonview expects to serve 92,000 members at 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The two branches have combined deposits of $107 million and a small loan portfolio.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint and serve more members in South Carolina,” said Sharonview President and CEO Bill Partin. “We promise to deliver excellent customer service and to be active supporters of these communities where members live, work and play.”

Sharonview, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 90,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 16 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 90,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 16 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

 

 

