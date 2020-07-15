Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Bullock Statement on Three COVID-19 Deaths in Montana

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding three deaths of Montanans due to COVID-19.

“Today’s news of three losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents to vulnerable Montanans. The Montana way has always been about taking care of our neighbors – and we must strive to continue keeping the health of our neighbors in mind. I extend my sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths, and I know that everyone in our state will be keeping them in our thoughts.”

Notification of the deaths were provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County and they stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

 

