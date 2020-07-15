Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: Tax Receipts Put State in “Strong Position” for Property Tax Relief

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that final state general fund tax receipts for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 exceeded projections by over $10 million.

 

“Even with the change in the state income tax deadline and the impact of coronavirus on our economy, the State of Nebraska ended the last fiscal year on solid footing,” said Governor Ricketts.  “This news puts the State in a strong position to work on a few key initiatives, including property tax relief, in the remaining days of the legislative session.  I look forward to working with Senators to achieve the people’s priorities.”

 

Previously, the State of Nebraska moved the state income tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020 to match the change made to the federal income tax deadline.  A substantial portion of state income tax dollars originally forecasted for April 2020 will now be reported in July 2020 during the new fiscal year.

