Gov. Ricketts Thanks Trump Administration for Providing Regulatory Relief

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed news that the Trump Administration has issued a rule to update the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which is over fifty years old.  The rule eliminates outdated and onerous regulations that have caused significant delays for new construction projects.

 

“Thank you to President Trump for modernizing the 50-year old National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations to facilitate more efficient, effective, and timely NEPA reviews by simplifying and clarifying regulatory requirements,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.  “The new rule will significantly reduce the amount of time allowed to complete NEPA reviews and save Nebraska taxpayers millions of dollars.”

 

In 2018, the Nebraska Department of Transportation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) authorizing the DOT to assume FHWA’s environmental review responsibilities for federally funded transportation projects classified as Categorical Exclusions (CE) under NEPA.  This efficiency measure of the Ricketts Administration enabled the DOT to take ownership of the review authority for approximately 95 percent of the state’s transportation projects.

 

A pre-publication version of the final rule on NEPA is available by clicking here.

