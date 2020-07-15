Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US Reopens; San Pedro Chiropractor Now Accepting New Patients

/EIN News/ -- SAN PEDRO, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While people's health and safety are everyone's primary concerns, the damage COVID-19 has done to the economy is also significant. Among those principally affected by the economy's recent downturn are small businesses, including private practice healthcare.

One such San Pedro chiropractor had to close his doors when the nationwide lockdown began. Now that states across the nation have begun to reopen, so too have small businesses like Guedea Chiropractic. When asked about his plan for reopening, Dr. Miguel Guedea of Guedea Chiropractic had this to say:

"Every precaution is being taken. The waiting area, exam room, everything. It's all being sterilized to try and prevent the spread. Just because COVID is out there doesn't mean my patients don't need care anymore. I have a duty to them."

Dr. Guedea plans to fulfill that obligation by reopening his chiropractic practice to old and new patients alike. While only time will tell how long the world will have to grapple with COVID-19, one thing is for certain: business will have to resume sooner or later. While business owners opening their doors first may receive scrutiny from some critics, those in the private healthcare industry like Dr. Guedea and many others have patients who rely on their services. 

Local San Pedro, CA, residents and those in the surrounding areas who have a need for chiropractic care can reach Guedea Chiropractic online or over the phone at (310) 732-0029.

US Reopens; San Pedro Chiropractor Now Accepting New Patients

