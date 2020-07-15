Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,233 in the last 365 days.

ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its second quarter 2020 results on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from July 31 through August 7 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 7697065.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.