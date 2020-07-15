Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,233 in the last 365 days.

Brink’s Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 29

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international).  Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.  Participants can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10138230 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call.  The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/bco200729.html.

A replay of the call will be available through August 29, 2020, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international).  The conference number is 10138230.  A webcast replay will also be available at www.investors.brinks.com.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 49 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brink’s Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 29

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.