GUY LELOUCH HELPS BOOST ENTREPRENUER PRODUCTIVITY

Tech-entrepreneur leads users to happier and more productive lives

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tech-entrepreneur Guy Lelouch has produced a new eBook designed to help fellow professionals to achieve more. The eBook includes information on a simple 5-step morning routine that helps people plan and achieve their ambitions, increase the happiness and fulfilment levels, enhance drive and productivity and speed up self-growth.

TURNING DREAMS INTO REALITIES

Lelouch’s work has been covered by the likes of The Miami Herald and Endevor. Rather than aiming to build a range of companies or make a considerable sum of money, he wishes to positively impact others’ lives using things he has learned whilst working towards his own dreams.

A QUICK DAILY ROUTINE

A huge number of successful people keep a daily journal to clarify their goals and work towards bringing them to reality. Lelouch developed his plan after several failed attempts. The journaling framework is called #BOOST and encourages users to spend 5 minutes every day taking steps to boost their productivity and feel more fulfilled. The routine is designed to be followed each morning. Once the most important dreams have been identified, users can remain motivated to fulfil them each day.

A FIVE-STEP PLAN

#BOOST is designed to help people improve their mindsets and become the best versions of themselves they possibly can. Firstly, users need to list everything that they want to achieve on that particular day before connecting the dreams to tasks and visualising them. They then need to assign specific parts of the day to complete each task and make notes on anything they failed to achieve the previous day. Finally, they need to make a note of everything they are currently grateful for.

GETTING ON THE PATH TO SUCCESS

The solution has proved successful for several reasons. For instance, it encourages people to remember what is important to them and feel less anxious about getting them done. According to studies carried out at Harvard, our brains do not differentiate between genuine memories and ones that we have visualised. This means we can trick them into thinking they have experience of a specific scenario. This boosts our confidence and increases our chance of success when we attempt the task. The #BOOST journal put Lelouch back on the path to success and he hopes others will experience similar outcomes.


Media Details
Company: Guy Lelouch
Email: info@guylelouch.com/
Website: http://guylelouch.com/

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


