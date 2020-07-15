Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,219 in the last 365 days.

Pluralsight Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be released on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, After the Close of the Market

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills and engineering management platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Pluralsight will host a conference call that day at 2:30 p.m., Mountain time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 1883129.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 5, 2020 5:30 p.m., Mountain time (7:30 p.m. Eastern time) and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 1883129. The press release will be accessible from the Pluralsight investor relations website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services.

For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mark McReynolds DJ Anderson
ir@pluralsight.com dj@pluralsight.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pluralsight Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.