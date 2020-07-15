​Media Advisory

WHAT: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller will announce lawsuits in a consumer health care fraud case involving an Omaha-based business targeting both Nebraskans and Iowans. Reporters can access the press conference through Zoom or by phone.

WHEN: Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Zoom link will be provided in an update tomorrow, or call 866-685-1580, conference code 515 281 4213 (#6 to mute, *6 to unmute).

