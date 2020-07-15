Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
​Media Advisory

WHAT: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller will announce lawsuits in a consumer health care fraud case involving an Omaha-based business targeting both Nebraskans and Iowans. Reporters can access the press conference through Zoom or by phone.

WHEN:  Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:  Zoom link will be provided in an update tomorrow, or call 866-685-1580, conference code 515 281 4213 (#6 to mute, *6 to unmute).

 

Suzanne Gage   Director of Communications Nebraska Attorney General Office: 402.471.2656 Mobile: 402.560.3518 Suzanne.gage@nebraska.gov

 

Lynn Hicks Communications Director Office of the Attorney General of Iowa Main: (515) 281-5164 Direct: (515) 281-6699 lynn.hicks@ag.iowa.gov

