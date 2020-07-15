Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,187 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Unveils Coronavirus Information Website

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Unveils Coronavirus Information Website

 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website dedicated to providing updates about the State’s response to coronavirus.  The website features information about the State’s plans for coronavirus relief funding as well as links to key public health and virus testing information.

 

The public can find the website at coronavirus.nebraska.gov.  Updates will be made to the website on a regular basis as the State continues to disburse virus response funds.

 

Previously, President Donald J. Trump and Congress provided $1.08 billion to aid the State of Nebraska’s coronavirus response.  The website was designed as a part of the State’s work with Deloitte to provide oversight of federal funds received by the State.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Unveils Coronavirus Information Website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.