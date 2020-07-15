Icecap Leverages Tokenization to Launch First Global Investment-Grade Diamond Marketplace

Two-Way Marketplace Unlocks $10B Market for Diamond Investors Seeking Asset Diversification, Dramatically Lowers Bid/Ask Spread

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Icecap, the pioneering platform for tokenizing diamonds on the Ethereum blockchain, today announced the launch of its bid/ask trading marketplace targeting diamond investors. Icecap uses the Ethereum ERC721 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) standard to give GIA-graded and GCAL-verified diamonds their own digital tokens, which represent the rights to a single specific diamond stored in a vault. These tokens then function as globally-tradeable assets on crypto marketplaces such as OpenSea.io.

“We believe there is currently a $10 billion potential market opportunity for investors to diversify into diamond assets, a market that until now has largely been untapped,” said Jacques Voorhees, Icecap’s founder and CEO. “Until now, the diamond industry has been structured as a one-way flow of diamonds from mine to consumer. But a diamond investor needs to sell as well as buy, and today that means buying at retail and selling at below wholesale, to a dealer, retailer, auction house, or perhaps even to a pawnshop. In that scenario an investor might lose fifty percent or more of the purchase price of the stone. That dynamic is what has made diamonds to date untenable for asset diversification.”





Blockchain technology, and in particular tokenization using the ERC721 standard, solves the problem. “Icecap can now mint a unique digital token and assign it to a specific diamond. The token is then traded easily, back and forth, on marketplaces like OpenSea where it incurs only a 1% exchange fee. The token can be redeemed for the diamond at any time by the owner of the token.

The calculation for size of the potential investment market is based on the current percentage of demand for gold that is represented by investors (30%), then applying that same percentage to the size of the global wholesale diamond market. Such a level of investment demand would increase that global market from $25 billion today, to over $35 billion.

Icecap brings together some of the best-known names from the diamond and crypto industries. Jacques Voorhees was the founder of Polygon, the disruptive platform which introduced online trading to the conservative diamond market in the 1980’s. His son Erik, an investor in Icecap, is the well-known founder and CEO of ShapeShift, one of the most popular digital asset platforms. Chairman of Icecap is Bill Boyajian, former president of the Gemological Institute of America itself, which invented the popular system of diamond grading known as the 4C’s.

“With Icecap, we are resurrecting and re-defining the phrase ‘investment grade’ diamond,” explained Jacques Voorhees. “An investment grade diamond is one that not merely rates well on the 4C’s grading scale (generally I or better, VS2 or better, Triple Excellent cut grade) but which has also been verified to even further exacting standards by the GCAL lab in New York. Specifically GCAL provides an audit of the GIA grading report, guarantees the grading, and backs up that guarantee with an insurance policy—the only diamond lab in the world that provides this service.”

“The truth is, the 4C’s don’t measure everything, which is why today—for example—a 1 carat, G, VS2 search on a single popular e-tail site will produce hundreds of diamonds at completely different prices, from $5,000 to $8,000 per carat,” said Voorhees. “How is this possible? Because the stones are vastly different in quality, in ways not measured by the 4C’s. For example, some have clouds, graining, open feathers, fluorescence issues, visible carbon in the center and more. At Icecap, we screen out these ‘problem stones,’ and that’s why we call Icecap diamonds, which all must pass the highest GCAL standards, “investment grade.” These quality stones are simply easier to sell, albeit at a slightly higher price. Such liquidity is critical in the investment marketplace.”

Icecap is launching its diamond tokens on the OpenSea platform, ranging in price from under $2,500 to a ten-carat diamond worth almost $1 million. The company is fully compliant with the Kimberley Process (KPCS) chain of warranties, established in 2003 to prevent conflict diamonds from entering the supply chain.

A buyer of a token can store it in their own digital wallet indefinitely, can offer it again on OpenSea with a new asking price and await offers, or can redeem it and receive the actual diamond. A redeemed diamond can later be re-tokenized for a small fee, then placed back into the marketplace. The diamonds themselves, until and unless redeemed, are stored in a vault in New York City’s diamond district, insured by AXA XL, one of the largest global insurers in the world.

For more information on Icecap, please visit https://icecap.diamonds/. To visit the OpenSea marketplace directly, go to https://opensea.io/assets/icecap-diamonds.

