Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,168 in the last 365 days.

National College Fed Challenge to be held in a virtual format in 2020

July 15, 2020

National College Fed Challenge to be held in a virtual format in 2020

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board, along with co-sponsoring Federal Reserve Banks and other regional partners announced on Wednesday that the National College Fed Challenge will be held in a virtual format in 2020. The new format will include a video submission, a virtual judged question and answer session, and a virtual event announcing the winners in November. The new format will allow schools outside current Fed Challenge districts to compete in a newly created at-large region.

Interested colleges and universities should see "College Fed Challenge 2020 Rules and Steps" on the Board's website for details on how to enter the 2020 competition. The deadline to register for the competition is September 30, 2020.

College Fed Challenge, in its 17th year, is a team competition for undergraduate students. Teams analyze current economic and financial conditions and formulate a monetary policy recommendation, modeling the Federal Open Market Committee.

More information can be found on the Fed Challenge website.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

National College Fed Challenge to be held in a virtual format in 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.