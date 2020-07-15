National College Fed Challenge to be held in a virtual format in 2020

The Federal Reserve Board, along with co-sponsoring Federal Reserve Banks and other regional partners announced on Wednesday that the National College Fed Challenge will be held in a virtual format in 2020. The new format will include a video submission, a virtual judged question and answer session, and a virtual event announcing the winners in November. The new format will allow schools outside current Fed Challenge districts to compete in a newly created at-large region.

Interested colleges and universities should see "College Fed Challenge 2020 Rules and Steps" on the Board's website for details on how to enter the 2020 competition. The deadline to register for the competition is September 30, 2020.

College Fed Challenge, in its 17th year, is a team competition for undergraduate students. Teams analyze current economic and financial conditions and formulate a monetary policy recommendation, modeling the Federal Open Market Committee.

More information can be found on the Fed Challenge website.

