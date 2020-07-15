Cowen Partners Executive Search Debuts "Chief Financial Officer | The Ultimate Hiring Guide"
Designed for CEO’s, we outline the major issues encountered by an organization when seeking a CFO.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a CFO crisis in the global economy. According to a 2015 study published by KPMG, 2/3 of surveyed CEOs believe that CFOs will increase in their significance over the next three years (which, incidentally, they have). Yet, 1/3 of those CEOs feel that their CFO is not up to the challenge. Now, this might not sound like news- CEOs putting pressure on CFOs is certainly not an unprecedented 21st century phenomenon- but it’s not just the CEOs of the world demanding more of Chief Financial Officers. It’s everyone.
Finding experienced CFO's is more important than ever. According to a 2020 study by Hunt Scanlon Media, "Experienced Chief financial officers continue to be in high demand. Finding them is keeping many of the nation’s top recruitment operations busier than ever."
There was a time when the role of the CFO was grounded in risk aversion and crisis management. They were the ones maximizing company resources, monitoring cash flow, and tempering the large-scale visions of more creative executives to ensure longevity and stability. In 2020, however, the scope of a CFOs role is radically different. CFOs are now getting wrangled into more public-facing responsibilities, developing equal partnerships wit CEOs, and taking an active role in day-to-day operational management according to longterm strategic policy.
Cowen Partners is a national CFO Search firm, conducting more CFO searches a month than most executive search firms do all year. We have put together what we believe is the ultimate guide to hiring a Chief Financial Officer. Designed for CEO’s, we outline the major issues encountered by an organization when hiring a CFO.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
-CFO 2020: The Modern CFO
-CFO Qualifications
-What Private Equity Firms Want CFOs to Know
-Interim CFO vs Fractional CFO: Which One Does Your Business Need?
-What Private Equity Firms Need in an Interim CFO
-What is the Average Salary of a CFO?
-Chief Financial Officer CFO Job Description
-100+ CFO Interview Questions
SEE THE ENTIRE GUIDE HERE: Chief Financial Officer | The Ultimate Hiring Guide
Here at Cowen Partners we are all about results and nothing drives results and creates value for our clients like finding them a qualified Chief Financial Officer. Our President and Founding Partner, Shawn Cole is a thought leader on the subject and contributes to several publications, including CFO.com, IPOHub, and CFO Dive.
About Cowen Partners
Cowen Partners is a national CFO search and consulting firm. Our clients are both small and large, publicly traded, pre-IPO, private, and non-profit organizations. Clients are typically $50 million to multi-billion dollar revenue Fortune 100 companies or have assets between $500 million to $15 billion. Successful placements span the entire C-Suite and include VP and Director level leadership roles.
