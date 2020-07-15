Wesley Financial Group Launches Scholarship Program for Students in Need
The Wesley Financial Group Scholarship Program will provide five scholarships of $2,000 USD each to deserving studentsFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesley Financial Group, LLC is proud to announce that it has launched its new scholarship initiative. The scholarship fund was developed to specifically assist students who have lost a parent (either a mother or father) or both parents, are under financial strain, and are ultimately in need of assistance to fund their education.
Established in 2011, Wesley Financial Group, LLC is a leader in timeshare cancellations. The company helps timeshare buyers who have been misled during the process of purchasing their timeshare and work to help people cancel their timeshares and eliminate their debt.
The Wesley Financial Group Scholarship Program is available to students currently enrolled at a college or university in the US. The program will offer five scholarships valued at $2,000 USD each.
To apply, students must submit an essay listing their program of choice and explaining the type of career they wish to have in the future and how the scholarship prize will help them. Applicants are encouraged to share their work experience and volunteer activities. The five applicants that submit the most compelling essays will be chosen as the successful recipients.
“I grew up in poverty with an absent father and raised by a single mother, who had two children. I was the oldest and born when she was just 15,” says Wesley Financial Group Founder and CEO Chuck McDowell.
“After my wife and the mother of my two boys passed away, I realized firsthand the financial stress that can come from a single-parent household. This is personal for me and I’m so glad our company can give back to those in need.”
The Wesley Financial Group Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until September 17, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. CST.
For more information and apply for this opportunity, please visit: wesleyfinancialgroupscholarship.com.
About Wesley Financial Group, LLC
Wesley Financial Group, LLC’s CEO Chuck McDowell successfully fought against the largest timeshare company in federal court for the right to help timeshare owners that feel they have been misled. With decades of experience in the timeshare and timeshare cancellation industry, Wesley Financial Group, LLC has successfully eliminated millions of dollars in timeshare debt for its clients. The organization believes that if you feel you have been lied to, misled, or pressured into buying your timeshare, you have the right to get rid of your timeshare.
For more information, visit: timesharecancellations.com
Mike Alday
WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
+1 615-791-1535
email us here