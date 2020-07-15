PM Consulting Group Announces OASIS Contract Awards

Award Makes Services More Widely Available to Government Sector Clients

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, is pleased to announce they have been awarded two OASIS contracts by the General Services Administration (GSA).



The company received both OASIS SB Pool 1 and OASIS 8a Pool 1 awards, each of which is a five-year base and five one year option, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, best-in-class contract vehicle that enables federal agencies to acquire a wide array of complex professional services more efficiently and cost-effectively.

“PMCG is pleased to be awarded these contracts because they give our customers access to a broader range of our solutions,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “We look forward to expanding our reach through this contract to better service the critical needs of federal agencies.”

The OASIS announcement comes at a time of rapid growth for PMCG, which was recently awarded the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract to provide IT services to government agencies. Earlier in 2020, the company was named the 33rd fastest growing private company in the Washington D.C. region by Inc. 5000.

To better serve its expanding federal client base, the company will soon move into new Washington D.C. office space in the Ronald Reagan Building. PMCG will keep its headquarters in Towson, Maryland.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that specializes in professional services in the areas of Healthcare, IT, and International Development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping Federal and State agencies operationalize strategic goals. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060); GSA IT Schedule 70 (47QTCA20D002J); and GSA PSS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications

(703) 907.9103

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com