CONSUMER ALERT: Deadline Approaching for Restitution Claims in Yahoo Data Breach Case

The Florida Attorney General’s Office issued a Consumer Alert to urge victims of the Yahoo Inc. and Aabaco Small Business, LLC’s data breaches to claim millions of dollars made available for restitution. Individuals with Yahoo accounts between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2016 are entitled to settlement claims and free credit monitoring. The deadline to file a claim is July 20.

For more information on the claims process, visit YahooDataBreachSettlement.com .

More than 3.5 billion Yahoo user accounts worldwide fell victim to the years-long data breaches. Claims notices went out to potentially eligible American consumers with information about how to obtain restitution. Eligible victims are encouraged to submit claim forms as soon as possible.

The years-long data breaches include malicious actors gaining access to Yahoo’s internal systems and user database, collecting personal information such as names, email addresses, telephone numbers, birth dates, passwords, calendars, contacts and security questions and answers of Yahoo account holders.

Those entitled to submit a claim will receive a minimum of two years of future Credit Monitoring Services to protect settlement class members from future harm. Settlement class members able to verify preexisting credit monitoring or identity protection services for at least one year are entitled to an alternative cash payment between less than $100 to up to $358. The settlement will also provide cash payments of up to $25,000 in out-of-pocket losses, including lost time that settlement class members believe to have been suffered due to the data breaches.