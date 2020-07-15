Digital Check Expands International Sales Operations; Will Carry nextScan Microfilm Conversion Devices Internationally

/EIN News/ -- Northbrook, IL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has restructured its overseas operations to expand international sales responsibility for all of the company’s image-capture and related products worldwide. As part of the reorganization, high-speed digital microfilm conversion devices by nextScan will be available through Digital Check representatives around the globe, beginning in July 2020. The arrangement will make nextScan products more widely promoted and available on all six continents.

Creating a companywide international sales team will lead to greater efficiency and better availability of both banking and microfilm equipment, according to Alex Trombetta, Digital Check’s vice president of international sales. While both Digital Check’s line of check scanners and nextScan’s line of microfilm conversion scanners were previously available overseas, they used separate sales teams and distribution networks, and had many non-overlapping territories.

“Our unified approach takes advantage of Digital Check’s extensive experience with imaging technology, and our global leadership position in digital image capture,” Trombetta says. “The natural synergy between our divisions and product lines will make for a much-improved sales and distribution process and will open many new markets.”

NextScan, a Boise-based division of Digital Check, specializes in high-speed scanners that convert microfilm and microfiche into digital format. Its Eclipse scanner can capture more than 2,000 frames of film per minute to digital images or PDF documents, while its FlexScan device can handle both microfilm and microfiche. It also offers the FlexView reader as a more affordable option for moderately sized microfilm conversion projects.

“By leveraging the well-established international presence of Digital Check, we can reach many new areas of the world where there is a need to digitize vast amounts of information stored on microfilm,” says Richard Chaney, nextScan’s vice president and general manager. “Trillions of documents have been preserved on microfilm over the last century, and most of those records exist outside North America.”

Both Digital Check’s and nextScan’s existing reseller networks will remain in place under the oversight of the restructured international sales group. Additionally, the direct presence of Digital Check representatives in Asia, Latin America, EMEA, and the Indian subcontinent will help facilitate local sales and support of both check scanners and microfilm products on a much broader basis than before.

Digital Check is the leading provider of digital imaging technology for the banking industry, with millions of check scanners and teller receipt printers installed worldwide. The company is in its seventh decade working with images and cameras, and produced its first microfilm products in 1959. NextScan has been part of the Digital Check family since 2015, and produces the finest precision-engineered microfilm conversion equipment in the world.

Originally incorporated in 2002 and acquired by Digital Check Corp. in 2015, nextScan gives the microfilm and microfiche conversion market a high-performance alternative to older technologies. nextScan’s innovative patented products are designed and built with simplicity and functionality to increase user production and lower overall costs for scanning film and fiche. nextScan products are designed with cutting-edge components: the latest in camera; lighting; image correction; scanning speed; and nextScan’s pioneering “Ribbon” scanning software, NextStar PLUS. nextScan products provide a full conversion solution that far exceeds the speed, functionality and return on investment of other scanners in the market.

