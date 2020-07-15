Meritage Homes Introduces Archer Meadows in San Tan Valley

New amenity-rich community underscores builder’s commitment to providing energy-efficient, affordable housing across Arizona

/EIN News/ -- SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., announced the opening of its new community, Archer Meadows . The development is conveniently located in San Tan Valley, near Highway 60 and Queen Creek Marketplace, giving residents easy access to nearby shopping and dining. With the launch of this community, Meritage Homes will bring more than 350 new energy-efficient, affordable, single-family homes alongside an amenity-rich community center .

With home prices and rents remaining high, buyers in the greater Phoenix metro are looking for new homes that provide the most value for their dollar. The new community offers residents a full set of amenities including a pool, clubhouse, outdoor kitchen, disc golf course, playground, basketball court and more. In addition, RV parking and gates are available on select homesites. Plus, energy-efficient and home automation features are standard, providing owners lower utility bills and a healthier home from the moment of purchase. Archer Meadows is a LiVE.NOW. community that offers buyers low monthly payments and a transparent, streamlined purchase process.

For aspiring homeowners and move-down buyers looking to settle down in Pinal County, Archer Meadows offers modern home designs starting in the low-$250,000s. The development offers three home series options, The Classic , The Estate and The Reserve , along with 12 floorplans in three-, four- and five-bedroom options ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet.

Archer Meadows Community Quick Facts:

Name: Archer Meadows

Archer Meadows Address: 4005 E Mountain Springs Pass, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

4005 E Mountain Springs Pass, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Price Range: Starting in the low $250,000s

Starting in the low $250,000s Home Sizes: Up to 2,575 square feet

Up to 2,575 square feet Models Available to Tour: 3 (Juniper, Jubilee and Bailey)

3 (Juniper, Jubilee and Bailey) Home Designs: 12

12 School District: JO Combs

JO Combs Contact Phone Number:

• Meritage Homes - (877) 275-6374

“We’re excited to bring another amenity-rich community to buyers in Arizona. Building on our experience with the Marley Park community last summer, we wanted to offer a similar community with Archer Meadows,” said Fred Hermann, Phoenix Division President. “With easy access to recreational activities, shopping and dining, Archer Meadows is a one-of-a-kind community that offers residents quality and affordability.”

Archer Meadows will be open for in-person tours with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, customers can manage the entire home search and purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ Virtual Homebuying offerings which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery to closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, set up a virtual tour, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions with the Archer Meadows sales office whether that is in-person or online.

For more information about Archer Meadows, please visit www.meritagehomes.com/state/az/phoenix/archer-meadows---reserve-series .

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Media Contact: Nikki Kerns

515.520.1563

Nikki.Kerns@meritagehomes.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10777774-442e-4336-b945-da1ecd454422

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73b303c2-1f98-45c4-9075-c79a886faf0b