HP Introduces Remote Work Solutions for Rapidly Changing Work Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. introduced a suite of remote work offerings that enable partners to deliver progressive, integrated services-based print solutions. By building out capabilities that drive business outcomes, HP Amplify partners can ready their businesses to succeed in today’s environment while driving long-term recurring revenue streams.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is requiring companies to accelerate their shift to modern workstyles where automation and adaptability reign supreme,” said David Prezzano, General Manager and Global Head, Print Services and Solutions Category, HP Inc. “Customers and partners are now looking to rapidly modernize their infrastructure and shift to service models to better manage distributed IT environments. No matter where a company is on the curve, HP has a suite of solutions to help them succeed.”

Included in the offerings is HP Advance, a new integrated platform for managing HP Access Control Print, HP Access Control Scan, HP Mobile Connector1 and HP Direct Print from one admin console. By offering a modular system, enterprise customers can scale requirements easily with the switch of a license key.

HP also announced that HP Command Center, a single tool for HP partners to deploy and manage cloud applications for their customers in many cases without going on site, can now enable fleet onboarding, saving partners time while freeing up IT resources. The HP Workpath ecosystem, which enables workers to connect to cloud-based platforms directly from the MFP, has expanded rapidly since it launched in November 2019, with more than 275 reseller partners, 100+ apps available on the platform and thousands of apps deployed. In addition, HP has launched its revenue share model for HP Workpath, which simplifies access to third party applications. By having the order and payment process transacted through HP Command Center, partners now have access to a much broader range of apps.

HP is now offering 90-day free trials for features that help minimize contact with printers. HP’s touch-free printing enables workers to release a print job with their phone or badge without having to touch the control panel. HP is also expanding HP Roam to LaserJet Pro devices, making it easy to print on the go from a mobile device to any HP Roam-enabled printer.

HP has also enhanced HP SecurePrint, a flexible, cloud-native solution that releases documents only to authorized users. HP SecurePrint now supports all network types, including traditional networks behind a firewall as well as serverless print environments, helping customers simplify IT infrastructures.

HP Instant Ink has also become a popular option for home workers. This subscription-based service automatically detects when a customer is running low on ink and sends new cartridges by mail without having to leave home. Instant Ink subscriptions have increased to 7 million as more people move to the convenience of subscription-based services.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

1 HP Access Control Print includes Secure Pull Printing, Secure Authentication, Job Accounting, Print Policies, and Print Management. HP Access Control Scan and HP Mobile Connector are separate solutions that can be bundled. To learn more, please visit hp.com/go/hpadvance .

