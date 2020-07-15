Kenya Rugby Union to host Governance Webinar

The weekly Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) webinars shift from technical matters to discuss governance in sports during the next session set for 1900hrs EAT on Friday 17 July 2020.

This webinar will be facilitated by Bernard Kiragu, Managing Partner of Scribe Services and Jimmy Mnene, Group Legal Manager WPP Scangroup PLC and Kenya Fifteens Program Team Manager.

PROFILES

Bernard Kiragu

Bernard is Managing Partner at Scribe Services, and the Chief Trainer at Leading Edge Consulting, the firm’s training division.

He is a Certified Secretary with more than 15 years’ practicing experience, providing Company Secretarial and Statutory compliance advisory to entities across all sectors.

His areas of expertise include: Corporate Governance, Board Structures and processes, Board evaluations, Board and Committee charters. Bernard is also a member of the Membership and Advocacy committee of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya.

He is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya, and the Institute of Directors (K) and holds and Executive Masters in Business Administration from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Bernard is also a Certified Governance Auditor and an authorized tax agent.

Jimmy Mnene

Group Legal Manager and assistant to the Company Secretary at WPP Scangroup Plc.

Prior to joining WPP Scangroup in 2017, he worked at the Capital Markets Authority and participated in various in‐house teams, stakeholder delegations that lead to a number of Equity/Debt issuances of Securities by various companies including but not limited to the launch of the first ETF in Kenya and the M-Akiba bond. Whilst at the CMA, he participated in the wider team that came up with the Code of Corporate Governance Practices for Issuers of Securities to the Public, 2015.

He holds an Honors’ Degree in Law (LLB) Upper Class Division from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law and is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with seven (7) years’ experience. He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya.

Register for this webinar on https://bit.ly/2DLCtR5

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com