Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification yesterday, on July 14, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on July 13, 2020. 

According to the notification, as at that date the shareholder holds indirectly 391,141 voting rights attached to the shares in the Company, which represents 3.39% of the Company’s issued share capital; and has an interest in 1.64% of voting rights through financial instruments (represented by 169,300 voting rights that may be acquired through securities lending and 20,699 voting rights in the form of CFD). 

Accordingly, the shareholder’s total interest in voting rights equates to 5.04% of the Company’s issued share capital which, as at this date, comprises 11,520,860 shares of no par value.

A copy of the notification can be found on the Company’s website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/

Caledonia welcomes BlackRock, Inc.’s investment in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason		 Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
   
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford		 Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray		 Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB  
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


