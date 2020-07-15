Join IntelliChief, an Infor Solution Partner, on July 23 for "Practical Tips for a More Efficient AP Process for Infor LX"

Your Infor LX ERP is at the core of your company's most crucial business processes. Learn how to increase productivity, eliminate costly errors, and free up employee and financial capital with IntelliChief, the emerging leader in ECM and Automation.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Infor, “approximately 0.1% to 0.05% of invoices paid are typically duplicate payments."

With an average of 10-20K invoices a month, the administrative cost of processing those invoices incorrectly can have a significant impact on your company's bottom line.

IntelliChief, an Infor Solution Partner, has several ways to help you overcome these losses. Our solution was built to help companies take their Accounts Payable departments to the next level of operational efficiency.

Join us for our webinar, Practical Tips for a More Efficient AP Process for Infor LX, to learn how utilizing features such as real-time matching, unit of measure conversion, and data normalization can eliminate data entry errors and save you thousands of dollars each quarter.

In Practical Tips for a More Efficient AP Process for Infor LX, you can take a closer look at the must-have features that make AP Automation a vital component to the overall success of your business. Discover:

The benefits of real-time integration with Infor LX

Reduce the number of exceptions in your AP process with unit of measure and part number conversions

Eliminate duplicate payments and counterfeit invoices with 2-, 3-, or 4-way matching processes

Reduce manual intervention with data normalization and cross-referencing

Now is the time that companies can benefit from process automation and reap the cost savings from productivity improvement, better visibility into cash flow, and airtight compliance protections. Attendees will walk away with all the knowledge they need to put together a robust plan to overcome those troublesome challenges that are preventing their businesses from meeting their growth objectives.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/INFOR0720

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachment

Zachary Leete IntelliChief 2394049545 zleete@intellichief.com