Lendio Announces Strategic Partnership with Web.com Group

Web.com Group customers will have access to growth capital through the nation’s largest small business loan marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, today announced a partnership with Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, designed to help merchants get access to capital for pandemic-related relief, cash flow management, business expansion and more.

“Small businesses are diverse and there’s not a one-size-fits-all financing solution for them. With access to Lendio’s loan marketplace, our merchants will be able to select from a wide array of loan options from the nation’s top online lenders,” said Chris Ortbals, Chief Product Officer, Web.com Group. “We’re committed to helping our small business customers thrive online, and we are pleased to be providing yet another solution to ease the hurdles they face.”

Through the partnership with Lendio, Web.com Group will provide its customers with streamlined access to capital to help solve their financial challenges. Lendio will continue facilitating loans through the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the recent economic downturn, less than half of small businesses reported that their funding needs were satisfied. According to Fed Small Business’ 2019 Report on Employer Firms, financing shortfalls were most acute for firms seeking $100 to $250K in funding. Lendio’s approach to small business lending helps eliminate common financing challenges by matching business owners with the right lender for their needs.

“Lendio is committed to fueling the American dream for small business owners by making it simpler and quicker to access capital which is more important than ever,” said Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio. “We are excited to partner with Web.com Group, which shares our passion for providing small business owners with tools to succeed. Whether it’s addressing cash-flow related issues, helping business owners apply for federal relief funds or assisting those who are poised for growth, Lendio looks forward to helping these merchants innovate and succeed.”

About Lendio

Lendio is a free online marketplace that leverages machine learning to help business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 75 lenders offering multiple loan products and over 100,000 small business loans funded, Lendio’s marketplace is the largest in the country and the center of small business lending. Based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah, Lendio was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for four years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces. For every new loan facilitated on Lendio’s marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com. Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendio.com/franchise.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com.

