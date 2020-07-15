Saatchi Art Launches Augmented Reality Feature on Mobile Web

Online Art Gallery Sees Increase in Mobile Customers; Expands Features for Mobile Web Users

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading online art gallery, Saatchi Art today announced the launch of augmented reality (AR) “view in a room” for customers on mobile web. This new feature is Saatchi Art’s latest investment in mobile, as the online art platform has seen record numbers of customers from mobile web over the past year.



Since Spring 2019, Saatchi Art has seen a significant shift in its customer behavior, with mobile web users outpacing desktop. In Q2 2020, Saatchi Art’s mobile transactions grew 100% year-over-year.

Saatchi Art’s new mobile augmented reality “View in a Room” feature, previously only available to app users, allows art buyers to select artworks and instantly view them on their own walls at home through their phone or tablet. Through two simple steps, users can easily “test” artworks in their home to ensure it is just right before purchasing. Since launching AR in the Saatchi Art app in April 2018, the tool has been key in driving confidence for customers, as those who utilize the augmented reality feature are significantly more likely to purchase. With this launch, Saatchi Art is now able to provide this valuable augmented reality experience to the majority of its art buyers – no app required.

“We know from customer surveys that over 70% of art buyers are hesitant to purchase because they can’t see the artwork in advance. By offering the ability to view an artwork via augmented reality on mobile, buyers will instantly see the beauty of the artwork in their home and will feel confident in their purchase,” said Jeanne Anderson, General Manager of Saatchi Art. “As one of the world’s largest online art galleries, we have always looked to innovate within our industry. Creating thoughtful, useful tools for mobile web users is just another example of our dedication to our art buyers and part of our ongoing effort to make it easier for them to discover and buy art they love.”

For more information on Saatchi Art, or to view the new augmented reality mobile web tool, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Saatchi Art

A leading online art gallery, Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com . Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, digital first brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including Fitness & Wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and Home, Art & Design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

