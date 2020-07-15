Melissa Named a Leader in the G2 Grid Report for Data Quality | Summer 2020

Leading Business Solution Review Platform Taps Verified User Evaluations to Recognize Two Melissa Solutions with Accolades

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced two of its products—Melissa Data Quality Suite and Melissa Clean Suite—have been named “Leader” in the Grid Report for Data Quality | Summer 2020 by real users on G2 , the world’s leading business solutions review website.



“With its pulse on the market, G2’s Data Quality report has afforded us an excellent means to assess customer satisfaction, and the latest edition is no exception,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “These Summer 2020 rankings validate not only our data quality tools as the most advanced and powerful on the market, they also speak to our unmatched range of implementation options and superior customer/technical support. Through real user reviews, potential customers can see how Melissa lives up to its mantra that data quality should never cost more than it saves through our best pricing and ROI guarantee.”

Melissa deployment options highlighted by real users included api, SaaS, plugin for ETL, ecommerce, CRM and spreadsheets, FTP, and service bureau. The Melissa solutions achieved “Leader” designations by receiving positive reviews from verified users as compared to similar products in the Data Quality category. In addition to its leader ranking, Melissa Data Quality Suite earned “High Performer – Enterprise” and “Users Love Us” badges, and Melissa Clean Suite garnered “Easiest Admin,” “High Performer – Mid-Market,” “High Performer – Enterprise,” “Easiest Setup,” and “Users Love Us” badges, for a grand total of nine user-influenced accolades in the Summer 2020 report.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Melissa on G2’s review page).

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 790,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130