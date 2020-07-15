IPG Photonics Launches New Record-Breaking Ultra-Compact Laser Series

IPG Raises the Bar for Leading-Edge Performance on its Flagship YLR Fiber Laser Series

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, Mass., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers, today announced the launch of the new YLR-U series near-infrared 1 μm fiber lasers. The YLR-U series are the world’s highest performance industrial-grade kilowatt-class continuous wave (CW) ytterbium fiber lasers. With the smallest size and lowest weight in the industry, these lasers deliver unmatched performance in an ultra-compact form factor with a record power to volume ratio.

This new fiber laser series, covered by several patents and patents pending, is available with CW power up to 4 kilowatts currently and 8 kilowatts in the near future. The YLR-U series includes a world first for rack-mounted mid power 1 μm lasers: the unrivalled combination of high CW power and an exclusive High Peak Power (HPP) option. These capabilities are in addition to the ideal beam quality, unsurpassed reliability and industry-leading wall plug efficiency that IPG provides across its portfolio of laser products. IPG’s YLR-U family of lasers are able to operate in the harshest of environments, including over 90% relative humidity, thanks to their hermetically sealed rack design. For YLR-class devices, this capability has not been available on the world market before.

The YLR-U series also includes the latest developments in world-leading industrial pump diode packaging technology from IPG Photonics. Featuring a variety of remote control options including Analog, RS-232 or Ethernet, and built in self-diagnostics with Internet connectivity, the user friendly rack mount configuration is the most cost effective and adaptable solution for easy integration into production lines, enabling industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing. “With the launch of our new ultra-compact YLR-U Series, IPG is once again raising the bar for leading-edge performance in the industrial laser sector,” said Trevor Ness IPG’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. “These solutions provide the best customer value proposition on the market bar none.”

Like the industry-leading YLR series from IPG, YLR-U lasers are designed to handle a variety of metal cutting, welding and drilling applications. Over the past year, IPG customers have benefited from the High Peak Power option for fast and clean repeatable piercing and drilling in thicker materials, precision quality cutting, additional pulsed welding capabilities, and cutting and welding of highly reflective metals, all with increased process speed and quality. Available exclusively from IPG, the High Peak Power option delivers improved process quality and speed, and higher overall throughput, while saving material, time and operating costs.

For more information about IPG’s YLR-U Series or our other industry-leading solutions contact your IPG salesperson or visit www.ipgphotonics.com .

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com .

Investor Contact

James Hillier

Vice President of Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-373-1467

jhillier@ipgphotonics.com

Media Contact

Craig Dowley

Senior Director of Marketing

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-597-4734

cdowley@ipgphotonics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb5ab548-ea74-40e6-87e0-06c1489aab1d