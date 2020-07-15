EDAP Announces Recent Focal One Sales Successes

Company completes four Focal One sales, including three bundled sales that combine Focal One® with Exact Imaging’s ExactVu micro ultrasound imaging solution

Company recorded an additional three stand-alone ExactVu purchase orders at major centers

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, July 15, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today provided an update on recent sales successes that occurred during the second quarter and early third quarter.

During the second quarter, the company added Edouard Herriot University Hospital in Lyon, France, and Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, to its roster of highly regarded Focal One hospital customers. Notably, both sales also included the ExactVu micro ultrasound system as bundled deals. Early in the third quarter, the company completed another bundled sale to Mount Sinai Health System in New York, a world-renowned cancer center and influential reference site for the company. Also, in the early days of the third quarter, EDAP sold a Focal One system to Keck Medical Center of University of Southern California (USC). Keck Medicine of USC was the first institution to adopt EDAP’s first generation high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) system, Ablatherm, when the technology was approved by the FDA in 2015, and has decided to upgrade to the latest generation HIFU by acquiring Focal One.

“Following a temporary pause in sales activity during the second quarter as hospitals and physicians focused on combating COVID-19, we are experiencing a strong rebound as parts of the U.S. and Europe ease pandemic-related restrictions,” stated Marc Oczachowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDAP. “We are particularly pleased to see that our distribution partnership with Exact Imaging, which we just announced in May, is having an immediate and positive impact on our sales and pipeline. This confirms the value and interest in a unique ‘end-to-end’ solution for the urology suite, from diagnosis through treatment. EDAP is the only company with such an offering.”

“We believe these recent sales successes, which include both new highly-regarded customers and long-time customers upgrading to our latest HIFU technology, speak to the superiority of our technology, and we are optimistic that we can sustain this momentum through the back half of the year,” Mr. Oczachowski concluded.

The company will provide a more detailed update on recent sales and pipeline activities during its second quarter update conference call in August.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the sustained activity of our lithotripsy business, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

