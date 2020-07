K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora

Drill Hole KMDD0181 records multiple intersections including 10.40 m at 24.81 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu (25.36 g/t AuEq, 4.58 m true width) at the K2 Vein and 2.84 m at 5.36 g/t Au, 628 g/t Ag and 8.39% Cu (25.10 g/t AuEq, 1.68 m true width) at the K3 Vein.





Drill Hole KMDD0213A records multiple intersections including 6.30 m at 13.59 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag and 2.41% Cu (17.74 g/t AuEq, 4.39 m true width) at the K2 Vein.



Drill Hole KMDD0185 records multiple intersections including 5.88 m at 18.23 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.72% Cu (19.42 g/t AuEq, 3.77 m true width) at the K1 Vein.



Drill Hole KMDD0218 records multiple intersections including 5.54 m at 15.85 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu (16.93 g/t AuEq, 3.04 m true width) at Kora Link.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 37 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density towards the South in addition to extending mineralization to the South at depth. All drill holes intersected mineralization.

The results include KMDD0181, which is one of the deeper holes drilled to date, intersecting multiple veins including 10.40 m at 24.81 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu (25.36 g/t AuEq, 4.58 m true width) at the K2 Vein and 2.84 m at 5.36 g/t Au, 628 g/t Ag and 8.39% Cu (25.10 g/t AuEq, 1.68 m true width) at the K3 Vein. K3 is a vein that is interpreted to be sub-parallel to K1 and K2, has had limited drilling and was not included in the Kora resource.

The drill results once again intersected a potentially bulk mineable zone. KMDD0189 recorded multiple intersections including 4.26 m at 45.98 g/t Au, 136 g/t Ag and 7.39% Cu (58.58 g/t AuEq, 4.04 m true width) at the K2 Vein. When combining the K1, Kora Link and K2 Veins, KMDD0189 recorded a bulk intersection of 24.0 m at 11.31 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 1.40% Cu (13.71 g/t AuEq, 22.8 m true width).

Towards the South, multiple high-grade intersections were also recorded, including KMDD0222 and KMDD0212. KMDD0222 recorded multiple intersections including 4.70 m at 26.77 g/t Au, 117 g/t Ag and 2.99% Cu (32.57 g/t AuEq, 4.66 m true width) at the K2 Vein and step-out KMDD0212, recorded multiple intersections, including 11.1 m at 10.25 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.54% Cu (11.19 g/t AuEq, 7.02 m true width) at the K2 Vein.

Other high-grade intersection highlights were KMDD0226, recording multiple intersections including 8.80 m at 34.31 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (34.63 g/t AuEq, 4.99 m true width) at the K1 Vein. The intersection is up-dip from a previously defined high-grade area.

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2, respectively. Long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 3.

(Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using copper price of US$3.05/lb, silver price of US$16.05/oz and gold price of US$1,400/oz.)

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The results have once again demonstrated the high grade pedigree and continuity of the Kora system, underpinned by multiple high grade intersections including: KMDD0189 recording 4.26 m at 45.98 g/t Au, 136 g/t Ag and 7.39% Cu (58.58 g/t AuEq, 4.04 m true width) and KMDD0226 recording 8.80 m at 34.31 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (34.63 g/t AuEq, 4.99 m true width).

Importantly, Kora remains open in multiple directions and a major focus for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 will be to continue to expand Kora’s known mineralized extents. This is in addition to significantly upgrading inferred resources to measured and indicated for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study.

We have recently commissioned our most southerly underground drill cuddy, DDC14, which will enable drill testing to the southern end of the mining lease, almost reaching Kora’s southern extension target, Kora South. Development will not stop there, and our plan is to have additional drill cuddies to the south of DDC14, able to drill beyond the mining lease, testing this extension target, Kora South within our exploration lease to the south of the mining lease in Q4.

Lastly, we highlight that Kainantu is in the midst of a rapid enhancement to our exploration capabilities, with six rigs currently on site, expanding to nine by the end of this quarter and ten by year end. The enhancement to our exploration capabilities will not only enable us to better achieve our strategic objectives at Kora but further unlock the potential of the district.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling